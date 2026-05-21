Cardinals' Nathan Church: Scratched from lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Church was scratched from the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates.
There's no word yet on the reasoning behind Church being pulled from the lineup, but the Cardinals should provide clarity soon. Jose Fermin will handle left field and bat seventh for St. Louis.
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