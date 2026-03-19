Cardinals' Nathan Church: Seems likely to make roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Church has an .825 OPS through 13 Grapefruit League games and has made a strong case to make St. Louis' Opening Day roster, Bill Ladson of MLB.com reports.
The 25-year-old entered camp with a fairly clear path to a roster spot with Lars Nootbaar (heel) set to begin the season on the injured list, and Church has played well during spring training with a .290 average, one homer and one steal in 37 plate appearances. With the Cardinals committing to a rebuild this offseason, a strong start to the campaign could allow Church to retain a sizable role even once Nootbaar is healthy.
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