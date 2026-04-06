Church is absent from the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals.

Right-hander Zack Littell is taking the ball for the Nationals, marking the first time in eight games versus righties this season that the left-handed-hitting Church has been out of the lineup. Jose Fermin will handle left field and bat eighth for the Cardinals. Church is just 3-for-26 with a 1:8 BB:K at the dish this season.