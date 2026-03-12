Cardinals' Nelson Velazquez: Continues push for roster spot
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Velazquez clubbed a two-run home run in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.
Velazquez took Sean Manaea deep to the opposite field in the bottom of the first inning for his third home run of the spring. The three long balls tie him for the team lead, and he also boasts a 5:2 BB:K. The lack of a 40-man roster spot works against him, but Velazquez is making a real push for starts in left field for the Cardinals early in the season while Lars Nootbaar (heels) is sidelined.
