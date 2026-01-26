The Cardinals signed Velazquez to a minor-league contract Monday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Velazquez split the 2025 season between the Triple-A level in the Royals and Pirates organizations and also spent time in the Mexican League. The 27-year-old has cranked 31 home runs in 615 plate appearances at the major-league level, but that's come with just a .212/.286/.433 career batting line and 28.8 percent strikeout rate. The Cardinals have been looking for a right-handed-hitting reserve outfielder, which gives Velazquez a chance to make the team even if the odds aren't high.