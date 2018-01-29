Molina signed a minor-league contract with the Cardinals on Monday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

The 29-year-old righty spent all of 2017 in the Mexican League, spinning an impressive 1.89 ERA and 1.08 WHIP across 23 starts for Rojos del Aguila de Veracruz. Molina last pitched in the minors in 2016 with the Double-A Richmond, when he posted a 2.95 ERA in 18.1 innings for the Flying Squirrels. He'll likely serve as organizational pitching depth in 2018.