Cardinals' Nestor Molina: Signs minor-league deal with Cardinals
Molina signed a minor-league contract with the Cardinals on Monday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
The 29-year-old righty spent all of 2017 in the Mexican League, spinning an impressive 1.89 ERA and 1.08 WHIP across 23 starts for Rojos del Aguila de Veracruz. Molina last pitched in the minors in 2016 with the Double-A Richmond, when he posted a 2.95 ERA in 18.1 innings for the Flying Squirrels. He'll likely serve as organizational pitching depth in 2018.
-
12-team H2H mock draft results
Check out how our latest Fantasy Baseball mock draft went down.
-
Breakouts 1.0
Whether you call them sleepers or breakouts, Scott White offers up a dozen players who are...
-
Trade: Yelich, Cain a potent brew
The Brewers saw their playoff window open in 2017, and they're making sure it stays open. What...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
With draft prep season gearing up, we gathered a group of experts for a 12-team 5x5 Rotisserie...
-
Ranking top 100 in dynasty
Starting a dynasty league? Or looking to trade in one or maybe just narrow down your keepers?...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Dozen value targets
Heath Cummings offers 12 sleepers who look like they'll be undervalued in Fantasy Baseball...