Raposo (undisclosed) made his season debut for Double-A Springfield on Sunday. He went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks, a hit-by-pitch and two runs scored versus San Antonio.

Raposo was sidelined for an undisclosed reason to begin 2022, but he's back in action. The catcher slashed .267/.368/.362 with a home run, 12 RBI, 19 runs scored and a steal in 42 games with Springfield last year, and he figures to see the bulk of his playing time at Double-A again this season.