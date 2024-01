Raquet signed a minor-league contract with the Cardinals on Jan. 16.

Raquet, 28, was a solid prospect with the Nationals a few years ago but was out of professional baseball from 2020-22 before resurfacing in independent ball with the York Revolution in 2023, posting a 3.71 ERA and 133:40 K:BB over 145.2 innings. The left-hander figures to open the 2024 season as part of Triple-A Memphis' rotation.