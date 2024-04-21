The Cardinals recalled Robertson from Triple-A Memphis on Sunday.
Robertson hasn't given up a run or a hit over his last three appearances, and he has a 2.84 ERA and 1.31 WHIP over 6.1 innings with Memphis this season. Robertson will serve in the Cardinals' bullpen, with St. Louis optioning right-hander Andre Pallante to Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding move.
