Robertson (elbow) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Saturday, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Saturday will be Robertson's first bullpen since landing on the injured list May 26 due to right elbow inflammation. Before the injury, Robertson appeared in eight games for the Cardinals, registering a 4.38 ERA and 1.38 WHIP over 12.1 innings out of the bullpen.
