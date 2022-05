Wittgren allowed a run on three hits and struck out one in 1.1 innings in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Orioles.

Through five appearances in May, Wittgren has allowed three runs in 5.1 innings. He allowed all of one run in April, so this is a discouraging downturn for the righty reliever. For the season, the 30-year-old has a 3.09 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 7:4 K:BB across 11.2 innings while picking up four holds.