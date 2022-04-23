Wittgren walked one batter in a scoreless inning to earn a hold in Friday's 4-2 win over the Reds.

Wittgren has picked up three holds through six appearances this season. The right-hander has been effective in limited time, as he's only covered a full inning in three of his outings. He's yielded one run, five hits and two walks while striking out two in 4.1 innings. Wittgren amassed 31 holds over the last three years with Cleveland, and he appears to be reprising a similar role as part of the high-leverage bridge to closer Giovanny Gallegos.