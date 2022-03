Wittgren agreed to a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Cardinals on Sunday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Wittgren elected free agency after being outrighted off Cleveland's 40-man roster in November, and he'll continue his career in St. Louis. The right-hander posted a 5.05 ERA over 62.1 frames during 2021 but had a 2.97 ERA over the previous three years, and the Cardinals will undoubtedly hope he can rediscover that form.