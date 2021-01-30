Arenado was traded from the Rockies to the Cardinals on Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Arenado was heavily pursued by the Cardinals over the past several days, and the two sides were able to reach an agreement Friday. The 29-year-old is expected sign off on the trade in order to make the deal official. While the exact terms of the acquisition aren't yet known, the Rockies will receive multiple players and send the Cardinals approximately $50 million as part of the agreement. Arenado had a career-worst .253 batting average with eight home runs and 26 RBI in 2020, but he'll attempt to return to form with the Cardinals after averaging 39.8 home runs per year from 2015 to 2019.