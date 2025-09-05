Arenado (shoulder) expects to begin a rehab assignment next week and return from the 10-day injured list Sept. 15 for the start of the Cardinals' homestand, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Arenado has been rehabbing a right shoulder strain at the team's spring training complex and is nearly ready to play in rehab games, likely at Double-A Springfield. Barring any setbacks, Arenado is expected back for the beginning of the Cardinals' final homestand of the season.