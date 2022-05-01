Arenado (suspension) will start at third base and bat cleanup Sunday versus Arizona, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Arenado had the two-game suspension reduced to one contest on appeal and served the ban Saturday. He'll rejoin the lineup for Sunday's series finale while in the midst of a modest four-game hit streak, during which he's gone 7-for-13 with two doubles, three walks, three RBI and one run.