Arenado (suspension) will start at third base and bat cleanup Sunday versus Arizona, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Arenado had the two-game suspension reduced to one contest on appeal and served the ban Saturday. He'll rejoin the lineup for Sunday's series finale while in the midst of a modest four-game hit streak, during which he's gone 7-for-13 with two doubles, three walks, three RBI and one run.
More News
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Suspension reduced to one game•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Not starting Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Appealing ban•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Issued two-game suspension•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Drives in three before ejection•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Gets aboard three times•