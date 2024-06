Arenado (forearm) will start at third base and bat sixth in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader versus Atlanta.

Arenado had been set to return Tuesday from a left forearm injury before that game was rained out, but he'll remain in the lineup for the makeup game. The sixth spot in the batting order represents the lowest that Arenado has slotted in his four seasons with the Cardinals. He's slashing just .257/.315/.371 on the season and hasn't hit a home run since June 5.