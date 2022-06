Arenado is starting at third base and batting third in Thursday's matchup with the Rays, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

After missing Wednesday's loss with knee soreness after he was hit by a pitch Tuesday, Arenado is ready to go for Thursday's contest. The third baseman has been hitting better recently after a 0-for-17 stretch in late May, notching 10 hits including a homer with seven RBI and five runs over his last eight games.