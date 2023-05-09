Arenado (neck) is back in the lineup Tuesday against the Cubs, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Arenado was a late scratch from Monday's series opener at Wrigley Field due to neck stiffness, but he is good to go for the second game of the three-game set. He's starting at third base and batting cleanup versus right-hander Jameson Taillon.
