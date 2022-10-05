Arenado (undisclosed) is starting Wednesday against the Pirates, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Arenado sat out Tuesday as a precautionary move, but he'll start at the hot corner and bat third in Wednesday's regular-season finale. However, the 31-year-old is expected to have just two plate appearances so he can get some extra rest rest ahead of the postseason.

