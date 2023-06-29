Arenado was pulled from Wednesday's game against the Astros with lower back tightness, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Arenado is officially listed as day-to-day, so his injury doesn't seem to be too severe. However, it's still possible he sits out for another game to recover. The 32-year-old third baseman was 1-for-3 with a three-run homer before leaving the game.