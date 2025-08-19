Arenado (shoulder) was scheduled to meet the Cardinals in Miami and will be evaluated by team doctors Tuesday, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Arenado has been rehabbing his right shoulder strain at the team's spring training complex in Jupiter, FL, and made the short trip to Miami to join the club. It does not seem as though Arenado's activation from the 10-day injured list is imminent, but the Cardinals expect to have a clearer picture of his timetable after he meets with team doctors. Arenado has been sidelined for the entirety of August.