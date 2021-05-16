Arenado went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Saturday in a loss to the Padres.
The third baseman launched a 406-foot solo homer in the sixth inning. The long ball was his second in as many games and eighth overall this season. Over his past three games, Arenado has gone 7-for-13 with two homers, two runs and three RBI.
