Arenado went 1-for-3 with a walk and a three-run home run in Monday's 6-5 win over the Mets.

The third baseman took Joey Lucchesi deep in the third inning, snapping his 14-game homerless drought. Arenado has been productive to begin his first season with St. Louis, hitting .265 with five home runs and 21 RBI through 29 games.