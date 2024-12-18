Arenado used his no-trade clause to block a potential trade to the Astros, Mark Feinsand, John Denton and Brian McTaggart of MLB.com report.

The report says the Cardinals were willing to send $15-20 million to the Astros to help cover part of Arenado's salary, but the third baseman informed St. Louis he would not waive his no-trade clause to go to Houston. It's not clear what the Cardinals would have received in return. While the two sides are still having "ongoing talks," the Astros "aren't holding out much hope that a deal will get done."