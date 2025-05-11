Arenado went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, a double and an additional run scored in Sunday's 6-1 win at Washington.

With his 385-foot homer in the eighth inning off reliever Brad Lord, the veteran third baseman snapped an 11-game stretch without a long ball. Over that span, Arenado hit .256 (11-for-43) with a double, four runs scored and two RBI. Despite cracking only four homers through 159 plate appearances so far, Arenado has produced a solid .270/.352/.426 slash line with 19 runs scored and 16 RBI across 37 games.