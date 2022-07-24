Arenado, who is starting at third base Sunday against the Reds won't be able to travel with the Cardinals for the two-game series versus the Blue Jays this week due to his vaccination status, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Arenado is 5-for-10 with three doubles and a run in the first two games of the second half and can add to the production Sunday, but he won't be able to join the team in Toronto since he's apparently unvaccinated. Paul Goldschmidt cannot travel for the same reason, so the Cardinals will be missing their two best players for the two-game set versus the Blue Jays. The pair will be moved to the injured list ahead of Tuesday's series opener.