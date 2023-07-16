Arenado went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Saturday's win over Washington.

Arenado tagged Paolo Espino for a long ball in the eighth inning, his 20th of the season and the fourth of his last six contests. The third baseman has collected a hit in 11 of his last 14 appearances, a stretch in which he's hitting 18-for-52 (.346) with 12 RBI and 10 runs scored.