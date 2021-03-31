Arenado, who hit a solo home run in his only plate appearance during a Grapefruit League tie with the Mets on Monday, finished spring hitting 4-for-8 with two doubles, the homer, a walk and two runs over his final three exhibitions.

Arenado's round tripper ensured the slugger didn't head into his first Cardinals campaign without having gone deep, and his overall body of work over the final three contests was encouraging after he was hitting just .184 prior to that stretch. Arenado has previously said he ideally needs at least 50 spring at-bats to get his timing down, and he finishes spring having slashed .239/.321/.370 over 53 plate appearances overall.