Arenado went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Phillies.

Arenado logged a double in each of his first two at-bats but caught a break in the first inning. Brad Miller misjudged a sliding catch in left field and the ball went off his glove and rolled all the way to the wall, giving him his lone RBI of the evening and tying the game up at 1-1. The two extra-base hits helped him snap a minor 0-10 drought and raised his slash line to .256/.309/.456 with four home runs, 13 RBI and 10 runs scored through his first 23 games as a Cardinal.