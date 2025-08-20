Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Could be cleared to hit soon
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arenado (shoulder) could be cleared to resume hitting as soon as Thursday or Friday, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Arenado has been rehabbing his right shoulder strain at the Cardinals' spring training complex in Florida and said Tuesday that he's "making strides" in his recovery. The veteran third baseman does not appear close to returning, however, as he has yet to resume hitting or throwing. The former is expected to occur later this week, and the latter could happen shortly after. It seems unlikely at this point that Arenado will be back before September.
