Arenado (shoulder) is tentatively slated to rejoin the Cardinals on Aug. 18 before their series against the Marlins, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Arenado is headed to the team's spring training complex in Jupiter, Florida on Friday to strengthen his injured right shoulder before eventually participating in rehab games with the club's rookie-level Florida Complex League squad. If all goes well on that front, he will then make the short drive from Jupiter to Miami to rejoin the Cardinals for the start of a road trip. Arenado has slashed just .167/.219/.200 over his last 17 games since suffering finger and shoulder injuries.