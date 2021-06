Arenado went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Cubs.

Arenado homered off Kyle Hendricks in the second inning to give the Cardinals a brief 1-0 lead. The 30-year-old is having a great first year with St. Louis, leading the Cardinals with 44 RBI which is second-best in the National League. He has eight RBI in his last five games and he's slashing .286/.335/.522 in 266 plate appearances.