Arenado went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and two walks in a 7-2 win against the Cubs in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader.
Arenado regained the lead with a two-run home run off Chicago starter Sean Newcomb in the first inning while adding walks in the fifth and eighth. The 31-year-old has now homered in three of his last five games and is batting 5-for-17 with five walks in the span. The strong performance upped Arenado's slash line to .293/.363/.540, with his slugging and .903 OPS both ranking 10th in MLB.
