Arenado went 3-for-5 with one RBI and two runs scored in Friday's win over Cincinnati.

Arenado picked up his ninth game of three-plus hits on the season on Friday night. The 11-year veteran looks to break out of his post-All-Star break cold snap as he was slashing just .247/.294/.403 over 186 at-bats in the second half before his trio of hits. Arenado is now hitting .273/.321/.478 over 523 at-bats in 134 games this season.