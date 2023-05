Arenado went 1-for-4 with a homer and two RBI scored in Thursday's 16-8 victory over the Dodgers.

Arenado extended his nine-game hitting streak with a fourth-inning homer to push the Cardinals' lead to 9-2. The third baseman has raised his average from .232 to .263 during this stretch. Arenado has smashed nine homers, putting him on pace for another 30-homer season, but he only has four doubles after posting 42 in 2022.