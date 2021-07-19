Arenado will sit Monday against the Cubs, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
The Cardinals haven't indicated that this is anything other than a routine day off for the star third baseman, who's gone 1-for-13 at the plate since the All-Star break. Matt Carpenter will handle third base in his absence.
More News
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Stars offensively Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: On base thrice in loss•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Blasts 16th homer•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Reaches base five times Friday•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Smacks 14th homer•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Homers in Game 1•