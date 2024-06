Arenado was removed from Friday's game against the Giants with left forearm discomfort, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Arenado was hit in the right arm by a pitch Wednesday but seems to be battling through some pain in his opposite forearm. Considering the Cardinals were ahead by five runs when Arenado was removed, it very well could be precautionary. Regardless, his status should be monitored ahead of Sunday's series finale.