Arenado was scratched from Monday's game against the Cubs due to neck stiffness, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Goold notes that the team is holding him out of the starting nine as a precaution, so it doesn't sound as though he'll need a stint on the injured list at this time. He'll likely be re-evaluated Tuesday morning to determine his availability for the second game of the series in Chicago.
More News
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Scratched with neck stiffness•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Late scratch Monday•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Ends power drought Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Getting day off Monday•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Logs first steal•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Getting breather Tuesday•