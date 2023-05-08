Arenado was scratched from Monday's game against the Cubs due to neck stiffness, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Goold notes that the team is holding him out of the starting nine as a precaution, so it doesn't sound as though he'll need a stint on the injured list at this time. He'll likely be re-evaluated Tuesday morning to determine his availability for the second game of the series in Chicago.