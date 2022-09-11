Arenado went 1-for-5 with a three-run double in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Pirates.
Arenado hit a bases-clearing double in the ninth inning, providing enough offense for the Cardinals to get the win with their first lead of the game. The third baseman has been a bit sluggish at the plate in September, hitting .176 (6-for-34) with four RBI, three runs scored and two doubles. The slump has him down to a .298/.360/.548 slash line with 28 home runs, 93 RBI, 67 runs scored, four stolen bases and 38 doubles through 130 contests.
More News
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Picks up fourth steal•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Homers in extra-innings win•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Homers in four-hit day•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Reinstated from paternity list•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Placed on paternity list•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Likely to go on paternity leave•