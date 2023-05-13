Arenado went 4-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's win over Boston.

Arenado set the tone early with a two-run shot in the first inning. He later came around to score the game-tying run in the sixth. Arenado's four hits set a new personal season high and could be a sign he's snapping out of his cold streak. Over his previous 23 games, the star slugger was slashing .156/.200/.233.