Arenado went 2-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's win over Boston.

Arenado brought in two runs with a sixth-inning single before belting a two-run shot to add some insurance runs in the eighth. He went 7-for-14 with three home runs in the three-game sweep over the Red Sox. The veteran slugger raised his season OPS from .620 to .708 during that stretch.