Arenado went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Thursday's 10-9 loss to the Blue Jays.

Arenado was one of five Cardinals to post multiple hits in the back-and-forth game. The third baseman battled a minor hand injury after he was hit by a pitch at the World Baseball Classic, but he appears to be in great form to open 2023. Arenado is expected to bat cleanup throughout the year as he looks to follow up a strong 2022 that saw him slash .293/.358/.533 with 30 home runs and 103 RBI over 148 contests.