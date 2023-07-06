Arenado went 3-for-5 with three doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 10-9 loss against the Marlins.

Arenado doubled in each of his first two at-bats, with the latter one scoring Lars Nootbaar and Paul Goldschmidt to bring the Cardinals back within three runs of the Marlins. He again doubled to lead off the seventh before coming around to score on a Wilson Contreras single, making it a one-run game. The third baseman is now hitting .368 through five games in July to go along with six doubles, three RBI and four runs scored. He's also hit safely in seven of his last eight games.