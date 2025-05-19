Arenado has been dropped to the sixth spot in the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers.
Arenado is in a 3-for-25 rut at the plate to drop is season batting line to .247/.323/.380. It's the first time this season that he's batted anywhere other than cleanup. Willson Contreras will hit fourth for the Cardinals on Monday, while Ivan Herrera will bat fifth.
