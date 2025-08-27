Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Wednesday that Arenado (shoulder) is in the early stages of a throwing program while rehabbing at the team's spring training complex in Florida, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Arenado has missed all of August with a right shoulder strain and doesn't appear on track to return at the beginning of September when rosters expand. The hope remains that the veteran third baseman will make it back in action at some point this season, but until then, Nolan Gorman will continue to hold down the hot corner for the Cardinals.