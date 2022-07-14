Arenado went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Wednesday's 7-6 loss to the Dodgers.

Arenado entered Wednesday with no extra-base hits in his last nine games, though he still hit well by going 10-for-32 (.313) in that span. He went deep in the third inning Wednesday, though the Cardinals' bullpen ultimately couldn't hang onto the lead. Arenado continues to enjoy a return to old form in 2022, posting a .293/.362/.528 slash line with 18 homers, 58 RBI, 41 runs scored, a stolen base and 20 doubles through 86 contests.