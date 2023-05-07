Arenado went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Tigers.
He took Spencer Turnbull deep in the fifth inning, giving the Cardinals a 5-3 lead that the pitching staff couldn't protect. Arenado snapped a 20-game homer drought in the process, a stretch in which he stumbled to a .190/.238/.215 slash line. The veteran third baseman has reached base safely in six straight games however, going 6-for-24 with three walks and a double in addition to Saturday's home run. He hasn't yet regained his 2022 form, but there could be light at the end of the tunnel.
More News
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Getting day off Monday•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Logs first steal•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Getting breather Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Reaches base four times•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Homers in Wednesday's win•
-
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Launches homer No. 300•