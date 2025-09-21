Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Ends up starting, exiting early
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arenado was a late addition to the starting nine for Sunday's game against the Brewers, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. He didn't play an inning in the field and didn't take an at-bat before departing.
Arenado's inclusion in the starting nine was merely ceremonial, as the Cardinals had him get introduced to the Busch Stadium crowd for the final time this season before removing him before the first inning got underway. Nolan Gorman stepped in at third base to replace Arenado, who is under contract through 2027 but could be a trade candidate this offseason.
