Arenado was removed from Saturday's loss to the Cubs after fouling a ball off his lower left leg, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

That explains why the Cardinals brought in Brendan Donovan to hit for Arenado in the top of the ninth inning. The star third baseman downplayed the issue after the game, saying his leg just stiffened up a bit during a seventh-inning rain delay. He could be available for Sunday's series finale at Wrigley Field.